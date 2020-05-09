‘What bravery is’: Rock Hill health workers cheer on paramedic who recovered from COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - After spending weeks in the hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 14 days on a ventilator, there was reason for Pearl Lemieux to celebrate Thursday.
As she was discharged from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Rock Hill, she was greeted by loved ones holding signs that read “Praying for you Pearl! You got this!” and “Pearl you are a hero.”
“Pearl is a really awesome person,” said Eric Morrison, EMS director at Piedmont. “I know she appreciates all the love and support she was being shown. She’s so humble it doesn’t occur to her why they care so much.”
Lemieux, 63, is a paramedic with Piedmont emergency services. She has worked with the hospital for 12 years, according to a release from Piedmont.
On April 6, she was admitted to Piedmont with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. A test confirmed Lemieux had the virus.
On April 29, after almost 24 days at Piedmont, she was discharged and admitted to Encompass Health for rehabilitation. Encompass is located behind Piedmont Medical.
Friends and family gathered that day, too, with signs cheering her on.
Lemieux works on ambulances every day and helps train those new to the field or Piedmont, Morrison said.
“It’s been difficult for our entire team watching her go through this,” he said. “Our folks genuinely care about each other. Seeing our friend walk out of there yesterday on her own ... seeing her being that strong was really valuable to all of them I think.”
All essential workers have to put aside their fears to continue doing their jobs during the pandemic, Morrison said.
“We can’t go to work thinking a lot about the risks people face everyday, we couldn’t do the work,” he said. “We’re asked to come into peoples’ lives on their worst day. To wake up in the morning concerned for your own well-being but still do it, that’s what bravery is.”