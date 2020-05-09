Man convicted of raping, killing Clemson student in 2006 could be re-sentenced

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - A jury may decide the fate of the man convicted of raping and murdering a Clemson student in her apartment in 2006.
Jerry Buck Inman pleaded guilty to the strangling death of 20-year-old Tiffany Souers.
He was sentenced to death by a Pickens County judge.
In 2008, attorneys argued that the Constitution requires that, "a jury must decide sentencing," not a judge. That argument has been brought up again and a judge agreed.
Greenville attorney Jim Bannister, with the Bannister, Wyatt and Stalvey Law Firm says, "if the state Attorney General and the state Supreme Court agrees, Inman could have a new trial with a jury to decide the appropriate sentence."
“That jury, would have the option to keep him on death row or give him life in prison,” Bannister said.
According to written confessions shown in court, Inman admitted to breaking into Tiffany Souers ground floor apartment while she slept in May 2006. An autopsy showed she was raped then strangled to death with her bikini top.
He was arrested in Tennessee after his DNA, which was already on file, matched DNA found at the apartment.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.