Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

FAIR PLAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are asking for the public's help figuring out what led up to the death of a man found in the median of Interstate 85 in South Carolina. News outlets report 53-year-old Lanny Mest was likely hit by a vehicle just hours before he was found the morning of April 18 near Fair Play. His last known address was in Kentucky but officials aren't sure when he last lived there. Mest had been arrested in Florida and South Carolina in recent months, but little is known about his final days. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oconee County Coroner's Office or South Carolina Highway Patrol.