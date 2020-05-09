Graham says SC can lead nation in production of PPE after Upstate plant tour

"When it comes to gowns and masks and gloves, South Carolina will benefit the most. We have advanced textile manufacturing. We have advanced manufacturing that we can get into the ventilator business," said Graham. "If the virus does come back in the fall, we’ll be well along in the medical supply chain coming back to America, and the gowns we need and the masks we need to deal with a flare up of the virus won’t have to be flown in from China, they’ll be trucked out of Pendleton."