Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in effect for tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and cold temperatures develop tonight with record-setting low temperatures possible for Sunday morning as low temperatures cool into the 20s and 30s.
Freeze Warnings are in effect for the NC mountains and along and north of the I-40 corridor with counties south of I-40 under a Frost Advisory, including the Charlotte Metro area.
The current record-low temperature for May 10 (in Charlotte) is 38 degrees, set way back in 1906.
Mother’s Day Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 60s in the Piedmont and upper 50s for the mountains.
A cold front will move across the region Sunday night bringing some extra clouds and a chance for a few rain showers for the NC mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.
Warmer temperatures develop for late next week with highs in the low to mid-80s Friday into next weekend, under partly cloudy skies.
Overall, next week will be dry with a slight chance for a few isolated rain showers confined to the NC mountains.
A few isolated rain showers will be possible for next weekend.
Have a wonderful Mother’s Day Sunday!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
