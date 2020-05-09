Crime Stoppers: Police trying to find driver in deadly March hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public for help in finding the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run.
The incident happened on March 5 around 10 p.m. Police say 51-year-old Tammy Pennington was walking along Parkton Road in east Charlotte when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver who hit Pennington did not stop. Pennington suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. She died from her injuries a week and a half later.
WBTV spoke to the victim’s husband, Jeff Pennington, in an interview Tuesday. The grieving husband has worked to place informational signs about what happened to his wife in the area where she was hit.
“She was my wife, my best friend. We only had 10 short years together,” said a sorrowful Jeff Pennington.
He said he referred to his wife as ‘Miss Tam’ and described her as ‘one of a kind’.
“Beautiful woman, good to everybody, loved God, loved our church,” described Jeff Pennington.
He said he was at his home near Parkton Road the night the hit-and-run happened and a police officer came to notify him about the incident.
“I opened up the door and she told me Miss Tam got hit by the car so kind of lost it and got my stuff together and the officer gave me a ride to the hospital,” explained Jeff Pennington.
The grieving husband is now pleading for anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.
“It’s really important. It would just make my heart feel so much relief, my mind feel so much relief,” said Jeff Pennington.
Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers is asking for east Charlotte residents to help police generate new leads in the case.
“We want people to look back around that time two months ago and if something seemed off about their vehicle or someone else’s vehicle, whether it’s a neighbor or relative, we think that they should call in,” said Johnson.
Detectives think the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run would have had right front end damage and a damaged black brush guard.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
