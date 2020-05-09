Chilly temps ahead!

Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. That is average for mid March. It will be sunny most of the weekend but that won’t help to warm things up. Overnight lows will be the biggest problem. Most of the northern half of the WBTV viewing area is under a Freeze Warning Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you have any plants you want to protect, it will be a good idea to do that. Highs on Mother’s Day will eventually reach the upper 60s.