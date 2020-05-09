Chilly temps ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It may be Mother’s Day weekend but it will feel like we have gone back to winter at times.
Highs today will top out in the mid 60s. That is average for mid March. It will be sunny most of the weekend but that won’t help to warm things up. Overnight lows will be the biggest problem. Most of the northern half of the WBTV viewing area is under a Freeze Warning Saturday night into Sunday morning. If you have any plants you want to protect, it will be a good idea to do that. Highs on Mother’s Day will eventually reach the upper 60s.
We will get off to a cool start in the new week too. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday. The lows won’t be quite as extreme though. We will mainly fall to the low 40s. Rain chances remain low.
The second half of the week will gradually get warmer. Highs will be back to the mid 70s on Wednesday and the low 80s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will stay close to zero.
Make it a great Mother’s Day weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
