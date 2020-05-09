Charlotte community rallies to show support of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man killed in Georgia neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The murder of unarmed black man jogging through a Georgia neighborhood sparked national attention.
The attack of Ahmaud Arbery happened in February but the video of the killing was recently released.
Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and murder in connection with the killing of Arbery, who would have turned 26 years old on Friday.
The calls for justice in Arbery’s death were heard in Charlotte on Saturday at Little Rock AME Zion Church.
The Charlotte branch of the NAACP organized a rally calling for a stop to racially-motivated violence.
Organizers and community members rode their cars in Ahmaud’s memory, driving past the courthouse, government building and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
“I’m asking my white sisters and brothers for them to step up and to step out. They need to talk to those folks who live in the spirit of racism, bigotry and bias,” said Corinne Mack, the President of the Charlotte chapter of the NAACP. “If you look behind me, all of these people who are getting into their cars now are here today to say enough is enough, and they all don’t look like me, but they are my brothers and they are my sisters.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.