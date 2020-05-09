Charlotte community rallies to show support of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man killed in Georgia neighborhood

“I’m asking my white sisters and brothers for them to step up and to step out. They need to talk to those folks who live in the spirit of racism, bigotry and bias,” said Corinne Mack, the President of the Charlotte chapter of the NAACP. “If you look behind me, all of these people who are getting into their cars now are here today to say enough is enough, and they all don’t look like me, but they are my brothers and they are my sisters.”