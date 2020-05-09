Charlotte-area retail stores have crowds, long lines for the first weekend of reopening Phase One

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -North Carolina enters the first phase of reopening this weekend.
Retail shops reopened Friday evening under strict safety guidelines.
Lines were long at places, but people were willing to wait and shop safely, six feet apart.
The 50 percent capacity rule caused some of the long lines, but it was not the only reason.
Some people told WBTV that they wanted to get a Mother’s Day present while others said they were just happy to be able to shop even with the restrictions.
One Charlotte business owner mentioned some of the big box stores reopening that were not deemed essential. She said those stores attract more people to the area, which means more people in her store.
Paper Skyscraper had lines down the sidewalk the entire day.
Some people were standing in line for 20 minutes just to get inside.
Jimmy Parrish, who was one of those in the lines, said he was shopping for a Mother’s Day present for his wife.
”It’s just a relief to be able to get out of the house and get out of quarantine," Parrish said.
Parrish knew he would come out to shop as soon as Phase One of North Carolina’s reopening plan was announced.
”I just want to have the opportunity to give back to stores like this that are in our community that really survive on small business," Parrish said.
Others felt the same way, from the line trailing down the sidewalk at Paper Skyscraper.
Some were adorning masks and doing their best to social distance.
”It’s been a little bit of a learning experience. It’s also been really fun to get ready for and the customers are really excited about it as well," Paper Skyscraper owner Bill Godwin said.
Godwin is taking every safety precaution.
He supplied free masks for anyone coming through the door, sanitizer stations were scattered around where people shopped, and any time one of the 15 people allowed inside finished buying their items, the cashiers sanitized the card readers.
Even under the restrictions, Godwin said he is hoping to balance reopening and safety.
”If a lot of people come in and they’re not comfortable and they leave that doesn’t leave a good feeling in anybody’s heart about this. This is more about safety," Godwin said.
Even with all the safety protocols, not everyone is rushing to the shops.
”You know I am cautious and concerned about going back to the normal standard of moving about daily," said Monika Pearson, who chose not to shop on Saturday.
While Pearson does not think the reopening plan is moving too fast, she wants people to step back and remain vigilant.
”It’s always better to air on the side of caution instead of airing on the side of loss of life," Pearson said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.