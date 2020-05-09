CATS adds cleaning measures to light rail and buses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System announced new cleaning measures to city buses and light rail vehicles in a continued effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.
CATS says all hard surfaces on buses are being wiped down during layovers at the Charlotte Transportation Center. Light rail vehicles will start being cleaned during layovers at the terminus stations on Monday.
During layovers, CATS cleaning staff and contractors will have about five minutes to wipe down surfaces with hospital grade disinfectant. Layovers are already factored into the current modified schedule.
Riders remaining on the vehicles will be asked to exit and re-board after cleaning is complete.
The added measures were implemented to increase sanitization efforts that went into place in March, CATS said.
Those efforts included:
· In addition to normal daily cleanings, CATS implemented contamination protocol on its entire fleet of buses by cleaning surfaces with a hospital-grade disinfectant and began using disinfectant foggers on the light rail fleet.
· All CATS facilities are cleaned and disinfected thoroughly daily.
· CATS provides gloves and hand sanitizer to employees.
· CATS is currently working to procure masks for employees. There is a high demand and severe shortage of personal protection equipment across the nation.
The company said last month that an employee whose job activity required minimal interaction with riders tested positive for the coronavirus.
