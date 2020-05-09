Car smashes into house in Bessemer City

Car smashes into house in Bessemer City
Car smashes into house in Bessemer City (Source: Gaston Talks)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 9, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 7:58 PM

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a house Saturday evening in Gaston County.

Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a home on Costner School Road in Bessemer City.

Police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Maxima lost control of the car and ran off the road in a residential neighborhood.

Car crashes into house in Bessemer City (Video by Gaston Talks)

The driver was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The reason for the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.