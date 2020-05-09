Car smashes into house in Bessemer City

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a house Saturday evening in Gaston County.
Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a home on Costner School Road in Bessemer City.
Police said the driver of a 2014 Nissan Maxima lost control of the car and ran off the road in a residential neighborhood.
The driver was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The reason for the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.