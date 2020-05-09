Be on the lookout for cannonball jellyfish on Grand Strand beaches

By WMBF News Staff | May 9, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated May 9 at 12:51 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hitting the beach this weekend? If so, be on the lookout for cannonball jellyfish!

Horry County police said Saturday cannonball jellyfish are “very common on our beaches right now.”

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, cannonball jellyfish have round white bells bordered below by a brown or purple band, but they have no tentacles.

JELLYFISH FIELDS? 👀 Cannonball jellyfish, also called jelly balls or cabbageheads, are very common on our beaches right now. The good news is they’re mostly harmless to humans and the least venomous! Contact with cannonball jellyfish can cause slight itching or eye irritation, but not the painful stings associated with other types. If you see them on the beach this weekend, just watch your step to avoid a slimy squish and go on about your day. To learn more about other jellyfish types that are common on our coast, visit the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website: http://dnr.sc.gov/marine/pub/seascience/jellyfish.html

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Considered one of the least venomous jellyfish species, cannonball jellyfish can still cause slight itching or eye irritation if you come in contact with them, officials said.

