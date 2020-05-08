Winthrop University commencement ceremony postponed until August

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University has officially postponed it’s spring commencement ceremony. The university made the announcement earlier this week.
Graduating seniors from Winthrop University were originally scheduled to have their commencement ceremony Saturday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the May 2020 commencement has been postponed and is now scheduled to happen on August 15.
The pandemic has drastically altered the university operations. Buildings and residence halls have been temporarily closed and classes have been moved to online instruction.
“It’s just kind of like a ghost town. Everything is closed. You can’t get into any of the buildings so it’s nothing like we’ve ever seen at Winthrop,” said Brooke Frierson, a Winthrop senior and former WBTV intern.
Frierson said she was devastated to hear that the commencement ceremony had been postponed.
“I cried, like I literally cried real tears,” said the Winthrop senior. “I was really upset because we’ve worked four years for this and commencement is like the grand finale.”
Dr. George Hynd, interim president at Winthrop, spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview earlier this week. He explained the decision to reschedule the commencement for August.
“We picked that date intentionally thinking that by then we will have a very good read on whether or not there will be a second wave of this virus and whether or not it will be safe for our students to come back and hopefully their families as well,” said Hynd.
He said university officials did talk about hosting a virtual commencement for graduating seniors, but also considered the fact that students and faculty would miss gathering together.
The university leader noted that the necessary safety precautions will be taken if the commencement happens in August.
“We may have masks for everybody. We certainly will have hand sanitizers available for everybody. We may explore ways to create some social distancing,” said Hynd.
Frierson said she’s happy an in-person commencement is still being planned, but she is concerned about whether it will be able to happen.
“Especially since there’s still like a lot of cases in South Carolina and the numbers keep growing around the world, especially in the United States. I kind of am worried, but I’m gonna keep hope alive,” said Frierson.
Hynd said it is a possibility that the May 2020 commencement could be delayed until December.
