Wife of NC man who has spent 44 years behind bars for rape confident appeal will be successful

“It’s really heartbreaking, you know? They took his life,” AshLeigh said. “And it wasn’t just his life they took. He has a son, his parents (and) he has siblings. Now only his mother and one sister are still living. He missed out on being with his family for 44 years. Everything that we do, that we take for granted, I mean he’s been in longer than I’ve been alive. It’s just absurd.”