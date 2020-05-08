‘Wheel of Fortune’ star Vanna White congratulates CCU graduates

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s graduates got a special pre-graduation message from “Wheel of Fortune” star and North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White.
“Hey Coastal Carolina graduates. I know you’re not going to be walking down the aisle to receive your diploma, but you deserve a big round of applause for great work well done. Congratulations to each and every one of you. Yay!” White said in the message posted to social media.
CCU’s in-person graduation ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A virtual commencement ceremony is taking place Friday, May 8, at 6 p.m.
