‘Trying to do our little part.' Couple creates fundraiser to help families facing homelessness, spread hope in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte couple is taking action to help their community after they heard several reports of families getting evicted from hotels and apartments.
Although North Carolina told landlords that evictions aren’t allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many families say the threat and fear of eviction are still very real.
The “Give. Buy. Hi.” campaign is also trying to spread positivity and hope throughout the community.
“Hi everyone, we just wanted to get on here and thank everyone,” said Tanise Love on a recent Instagram video.
Tanise Love and her husband Derrick have raised thousands of dollars already, and have helped dozens of people to stay off the streets.
“Our donors are awesome, you all are awesome,” Tanise Love said.
The couple met through volunteering, and after COVID19 shut things down and left thousands without jobs, they knew they had to do something.
“So many people were affected," Derrick Love said. “There are people in hotels. There are people trying to hang on to their apartments. People are looking for work and people looking for food."
The “give” part of the campaign focuses on families facing homelessness because of COVID-19. Donations are helping families pay for rooms in motels, rent, and get them other help they might need.
“She contacted us just a few hours before she was going to get evicted, and because of our donors, we were able to move them to a different hotel and let them stay in a hotel for an entire week,” Tanise Love said about a family they had helped.
In just a matter of weeks, they were able to donate the money to several families, bringing the money directly to the hotel or motel to pay for the housing.
The families that have received donations so far wanted to remain private but said in a statement they were thankful.
“With my back against the wall and nowhere to turn, I found my family needed to stay afloat at a time like this," a family said. “We are thankful the Loves had a little extra love to give."
Their campaign isn’t just focused on money. They want to encourage people to spread hope and positive anyway they can.
“We know there are so many stories out there, and people in need. So we’re just trying to do our part,” Tanise Love said.
The second part of the campaign is “buy," where they are encouraging people to shop local and support a small business so they can keep the lights on.
Then, the couple asks people to post about it on social media so their friends and family will do the same.
Lastly, they want you to say “Hi!” They say to reach out to a friend or family member to let them know you’re thinking of them.
“Be better to each other overall," Derrick Love said. “I think coming out of this global pandemic, I’m hoping society is just better in general."
Although North Carolina has told landlord evictions are not allowed during this time, they say many are still facing these threats in the Charlotte area.
So far, the couple has helped more than 30 people pay rent.
You can find a link to their GoFundMe here.
You can follow them along on Instagram here.
