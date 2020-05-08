Senator Tillis announces more than $12 million to expand COVID-19 testing at North Carolina health care centers

By WBTV Web Staff | May 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 8:56 PM

(WBTV) - North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) disclosed that the Department of Health and Human Services plans to will award more than $12 million to 39 North Carolina HRSA funded health care centers across the state to support expanded COVID-19 testing.

This award is part of the Health Care Enhancement Act and Paycheck Protection Program.

The funding will be used to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities including the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities, as well as the purchase of additional protective resources, laboratory services, training for staff and expanded outreach.

“This funding will provide our health care facilities across the state with expanded testing capabilities, which is key in our efforts to protect the health of North Carolinians and begging the process of the safe reopening of our economy,” Tillis said.

Tillis had previously announced that more than $919 million in grants to health care providers and health systems in North Carolina and $34 million in grants to North Carolina health care centers to assist efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as an additional $391 to North Carolina health care providers who provided care for COVID-19 patients, including high-impact hospitals, rural providers, and those treating low-income and uninsured patients. The funding comes from the CARES Act, legislation supported by Senator Tillis.

Breakdown of the $12 million funding:

HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE CITY STATE FUNDING AMOUNT

ADVANCE COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC. RALEIGH NC $373,804

ANSON REGIONAL MEDICAL SERVICES, INC. WADESBORO NC $142,099

APPALACHIAN DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT SPARTA NC $167,569

APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY ASHEVILLE NC $271,219

BAKERSVILLE COMMUNITY MEDICAL CLINIC BAKERSVILLE NC $214,024

BERTIE COUNTY RURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION WINDSOR NC $146,014

BLUE RIDGE COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC. HENDERSONVLLE NC $706,309

C W WILLIAMS COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARLOTTE NC $287,854

CABARRUS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS CONCORD NC $248,449

CAROLINA FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS INC WILSON NC $380,434

CASWELL FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER INC., THE YANCEYVILLE NC $166,189

CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC, INC CHARLOTTE NC $187,999

CRAVEN COUNTY GOVERNMENT NEW BERN NC $176,629

FIRST CHOICE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS MAMERS NC $216,004

GASTON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES INC GASTONIA NC $1,164,349

GATEWAY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GATESVILLE NC $128,404

GOSHEN MEDICAL CENTER, INC. FAISON NC $889,399

GREENE COUNTY HEALTH CARE, INCORPORATED SNOW HILL NC $667,414

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT RALEIGH NC $247,744

HIGH COUNTRY COMMUNITY HEALTH BOONE NC $244,594

KINSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. KINSTON NC $223,099

LINCOLN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. DURHAM NC $643,744

MEDICAL RESOURCE CENTER FOR RANDOLPH CTY ASHEBORO NC $154,504

METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY HEALTH WASHINGTON NC $176,434

NEW HANOVER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC WILMINGTON NC $211,999

OCRACOKE HEALTH CENTER INC OCRACOKE NC $130,939

OPPORTUNITIES INDUSTRIALIZATION CENTER, INC. ROCKY MOUNT NC $238,234

PERSON FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER ROXBORO NC $184,234

PIEDMONT HEALTH SERVICES, INC. CARRBORO NC $834,844

ROANOKE CHOWAN COMMUNITY HEALTH INC. AHOSKIE NC $339,889

ROBESON HEALTH CARE CORPORATION PEMBROKE NC $280,009

RURAL HEALTH GROUP, INC. ROANOKE RAPID NC $661,324

STEDMAN - WADE HEALTH SERVICES, INC., WADE NC $199,519

TRI COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH COUNCIL, INC NEWTON GROVE NC $514,414

TRIAD ADULT AND PEDIATRIC MEDICINE, INC. GREENSBORO NC $332,089

UNITED HEALTH CENTERS WINSTON SALEM NC $204,679

WEST CALDWELL HEALTH COUNCIL INC COLLETTSVILLE NC $160,024

WESTERN NC COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES INC ASHEVILLE NC $321,424

WILKES COUNTY OF WILKESBORO NC $153,964

