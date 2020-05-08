Senator Tillis announces more than $12 million to expand COVID-19 testing at North Carolina health care centers

(WBTV) - North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) disclosed that the Department of Health and Human Services plans to will award more than $12 million to 39 North Carolina HRSA funded health care centers across the state to support expanded COVID-19 testing.
This award is part of the Health Care Enhancement Act and Paycheck Protection Program.
The funding will be used to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities including the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities, as well as the purchase of additional protective resources, laboratory services, training for staff and expanded outreach.
“This funding will provide our health care facilities across the state with expanded testing capabilities, which is key in our efforts to protect the health of North Carolinians and begging the process of the safe reopening of our economy,” Tillis said.
Tillis had previously announced that more than $919 million in grants to health care providers and health systems in North Carolina and $34 million in grants to North Carolina health care centers to assist efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as an additional $391 to North Carolina health care providers who provided care for COVID-19 patients, including high-impact hospitals, rural providers, and those treating low-income and uninsured patients. The funding comes from the CARES Act, legislation supported by Senator Tillis.
Breakdown of the $12 million funding:
HEALTH CENTER GRANTEE CITY STATE FUNDING AMOUNT
ADVANCE COMMUNITY HEALTH, INC. RALEIGH NC $373,804
ANSON REGIONAL MEDICAL SERVICES, INC. WADESBORO NC $142,099
APPALACHIAN DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT SPARTA NC $167,569
APPALACHIAN MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY ASHEVILLE NC $271,219
BAKERSVILLE COMMUNITY MEDICAL CLINIC BAKERSVILLE NC $214,024
BERTIE COUNTY RURAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION WINDSOR NC $146,014
BLUE RIDGE COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES, INC. HENDERSONVLLE NC $706,309
C W WILLIAMS COMMUNITY HEALTH CHARLOTTE NC $287,854
CABARRUS COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS CONCORD NC $248,449
CAROLINA FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS INC WILSON NC $380,434
CASWELL FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER INC., THE YANCEYVILLE NC $166,189
CHARLOTTE COMMUNITY HEALTH CLINIC, INC CHARLOTTE NC $187,999
CRAVEN COUNTY GOVERNMENT NEW BERN NC $176,629
FIRST CHOICE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS MAMERS NC $216,004
GASTON FAMILY HEALTH SERVICES INC GASTONIA NC $1,164,349
GATEWAY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. GATESVILLE NC $128,404
GOSHEN MEDICAL CENTER, INC. FAISON NC $889,399
GREENE COUNTY HEALTH CARE, INCORPORATED SNOW HILL NC $667,414
HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES, DEPARTMENT RALEIGH NC $247,744
HIGH COUNTRY COMMUNITY HEALTH BOONE NC $244,594
KINSTON COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. KINSTON NC $223,099
LINCOLN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. DURHAM NC $643,744
MEDICAL RESOURCE CENTER FOR RANDOLPH CTY ASHEBORO NC $154,504
METROPOLITAN COMMUNITY HEALTH WASHINGTON NC $176,434
NEW HANOVER COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC WILMINGTON NC $211,999
OCRACOKE HEALTH CENTER INC OCRACOKE NC $130,939
OPPORTUNITIES INDUSTRIALIZATION CENTER, INC. ROCKY MOUNT NC $238,234
PERSON FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER ROXBORO NC $184,234
PIEDMONT HEALTH SERVICES, INC. CARRBORO NC $834,844
ROANOKE CHOWAN COMMUNITY HEALTH INC. AHOSKIE NC $339,889
ROBESON HEALTH CARE CORPORATION PEMBROKE NC $280,009
RURAL HEALTH GROUP, INC. ROANOKE RAPID NC $661,324
STEDMAN - WADE HEALTH SERVICES, INC., WADE NC $199,519
TRI COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH COUNCIL, INC NEWTON GROVE NC $514,414
TRIAD ADULT AND PEDIATRIC MEDICINE, INC. GREENSBORO NC $332,089
UNITED HEALTH CENTERS WINSTON SALEM NC $204,679
WEST CALDWELL HEALTH COUNCIL INC COLLETTSVILLE NC $160,024
WESTERN NC COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES INC ASHEVILLE NC $321,424
WILKES COUNTY OF WILKESBORO NC $153,964
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.