Senator Tillis announces more than $12 million to expand COVID-19 testing at North Carolina health care centers

Tillis had previously announced that more than $919 million in grants to health care providers and health systems in North Carolina and $34 million in grants to North Carolina health care centers to assist efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic as well as an additional $391 to North Carolina health care providers who provided care for COVID-19 patients, including high-impact hospitals, rural providers, and those treating low-income and uninsured patients. The funding comes from the CARES Act, legislation supported by Senator Tillis.