Scattered rain and snow showers arrive as workweek comes to a close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds continue to overspread the sky as our next rainmaker moves into the area.
While we’ll end the workweek on a wet note, severe storms aren’t expected.
These light to moderate showers will track across the region from late Friday afternoon into Friday evening, tapering off into the overnight hours.
While the rain may be inconvenient, the big chill behind the showers will be quite unsettling as temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid-30s in the Mountains tonight - thus creating the opportunity for light snow accumulation overnight.
In the Foothills and Piedmont, overnight temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s before climbing to the low 60s Saturday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
The mid-May chill will set in over Charlotte and surrounding areas late Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures will fall to the mid-30s before reaching the upper 60s by Mother’s Day afternoon.
A First Alert is in effect over the next two nights across the Mountains where a Freezing Warning is in place through late Saturday morning as a result of the extreme temperature drop.
Warmer temperatures in the 70s return as the workweek begins.
Along with the return of temperatures near seasonal averages, dry conditions will give way to plenty of sunshine for the majority of the week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.