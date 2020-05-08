Police arrest two men in Albemarle fatal shooting

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police have arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in February.
Police have arrested 25-year-old Donte Jamal Langhorne-Hagins and 27-year-old Devaunte Daiquon Collins in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Tristan Edward Crump on February 8 in Albemarle.
Police say Crump was shot in the yard of a home on Henry Jay Street around 6:52 p.m. Crump was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Langhorne-Hagins was arrested in Newport News, Virginia on Tuesday, March 24 on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. He was extradited to North Carolina on April 28. He is currently under no bond.
A continued investigation led to the May 8 arrest of Devaunte Daiquon Collins. Collins was arrested and charged with felony murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder. He was placed in the Stanly County Jail without a bond.
Investigators continue to look for additional clues and if you feel that you may have some information that would help Investigators with the case, you may call and leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511
