Phase 1 reopening begins for small businesses in downtown Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Milton Wrike’s Fan Fair shop in downtown Hickory has been shut down for seven weeks.
“I’ve generated no income,” Wrike said.
Wrike hopes that will change soon.
On Friday, he was cleaning up and setting up to reopen as Phase 1 of COVID-19 guidelines takes effect.
Wrike’s big concern is that people will overcome their fears and come to uptown to shop.
He also needs sports to get going again to stir the interest in his hats, jerseys and memorabilia.
“We really need football to be played in the fall,” Wrike said.
Small businesses have faced challenges in this shutdown.
Regina Stiltner, from Splentique Boutique, said everyone has stuck together but all the merchants need to reopen.
"No one could have seen the COVID coming,” Stiltner said. "It has been tough on everyone.”
Business owners don’t expect huge crowds right away, and will, in fact, limit how many people come in, at first.
They encourage customers to wear masks and continue social distancing.
What they don’t want is for the situation to get worse and be ordered to shut down again.
Some businesses may not be able to survive another such situation, according to officials.
In any case, the long wait is over for Leroy Kennedy Jr., whose floral and gift shop is open for customers to come inside again.
“Gonna be a great day,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.