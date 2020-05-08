51 new Mecklenburg County COVID-19 cases reported overnight, death toll now at 60

By WBTV Web Staff | April 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 10:43 AM

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County health officials say one new COVID-19 death was reported on Friday, along with 51 additional cases.

The county reports 1,983 confirmed cases and 60 virus-related deaths.

Mecklenburg County has removed some of its county-specific restrictions as it moves forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Stay at Home” order specific to Mecklenburg County ended on April 29. From there, the county is aligning align with the state’s order that is in effect until 5 p.m. on May 8.

The county said it is reopening more essential businesses and vehicle access to parks, greenways and nature preserves.

Last week, officials released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.

  • About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
  • About 1 in 6 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
  • Nearly a quarter of reported cases were Hispanic. More than 90% of these cases were among younger residents (< 60 years), compared to other race groups where only 60-65% are less than 60 years. Some factors influencing this trend include: targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; and pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.
  • About 2 in 3 reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
  • During the past week, an average of 57 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County.
  • During the past week, an average of 7.5 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19.
  • 58 deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases:
  1. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59.
  2. All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
  3. Nearly 2 out of 3 were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparities in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
  4. More than half of the deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.

There are 12 long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Mecklenburg County (based on CDC definition of having 2 or more cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection).

These facilities include Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center, Huntersville Oaks, Pavillion Health Center, Autumn Care of Cornelius, The Social at Cotswold, Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center, The Laurels, Charlotte Square, Shelburne Place and Forsythia.

Almost all virus-related deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), however there have been 3 deaths were adults ages 50 to 59.

  • All deaths occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
  • Almost all were hospitalized.
  • More than half were male.
  • Half were non-Hispanic Whites.
  • 15 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

Based on publicly available mobility tracking, there has been a sustained increase in social distancing in Mecklenburg County since the Stay at Home Order became effective on March 26, 2020.

