Man shot after breaking into Charlotte bar, charged with felony

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wearing a court-ordered electronic monitor was arrested and charged after he broke into a Charlotte business on Tuesday.
Robert Vaughn, 40, was taken into custody by police after he was released from a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say that around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a commercial breaking and entering call at Recess Charlotte, located on Seigle Avenue.
Police found a cinderblock that was thrown through a glass door.
An employee was inside of the business at the time of the incident and told police that someone forced entry and confronted him with a gun.
Police said the employee was armed with a gun and fired at the suspect.
Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. that a person, who was identified as Vaughn, had been shot in the area of Caldwell Street and 15th Street.
Detectives reviewed the electronic monitoring data and determined Vaughn was at Recess Charlotte, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Vaughn has been charged with felony breaking and entering.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, or leave the information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
