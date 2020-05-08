Man accused of armed robbery in Huntersville arrested after nearly 2 hour search

By WBTV Web Staff | May 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 1:45 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who was involved in an armed robbery at a Huntersville 7-Eleven.

Following a nearly two-hour search, the suspected thief was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Just before noon, police responded to the 7-Eleven on Sam Furr Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

A victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Police described the thief as a white male with a beard, possibly yellow bandana, black hoodie, black pants.

During the search, police told people to avoid the area of Northcross Shopping Center.

