Man accused of armed robbery in Huntersville arrested after nearly 2 hour search

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who was involved in an armed robbery at a Huntersville 7-Eleven.
Following a nearly two-hour search, the suspected thief was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
Just before noon, police responded to the 7-Eleven on Sam Furr Road for an assault with a deadly weapon call.
A victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.
Police described the thief as a white male with a beard, possibly yellow bandana, black hoodie, black pants.
During the search, police told people to avoid the area of Northcross Shopping Center.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.