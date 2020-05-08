Little rain today, lot of cold this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings an increase in cloud cover and a continuation of cooler-than-average high temperatures back in the upper 60s. The clouds are gathering in advance of our next front which will bring scattered showers to the region during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rainfall will not be very heavy and the severe weather risk is zero.
Skies will clear out behind the front, sending readings into the cold 30s and 40s again Saturday morning. A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the weekend morning hours, due to the chance for a frost and freeze. The NC mountains are under a Freeze Warning until 10AM Saturday, and the higher elevations may see a rain-snow mix early Saturday morning, with a minor accumulation possible there.
The mountains will have temperatures at or below freezing Saturday morning, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the Piedmont. Saturday will be breezy and unseasonably cool.
Despite plenty of sunshine, high temperatures will be 15°-20° below average, ranging from the lower 60s in the Piedmont to the upper 40s in the mountains.
Clear skies and cold readings are expected everywhere Saturday night into Sunday morning, with low temperatures expected to cool into the 30s, leading to a freeze and/or frost for most of the WBTV viewing area.
I’m forecasting a record-breaking low of 35° in Charlotte, but after the cold start, Mother’s Day looks great with plenty of sunshine and a nice rebound to near 70° during the afternoon.
Rain chance will remain near zero and sunshine will dominate the forecast most of next week with a major warming trend expected to unfold. Monday and Tuesday will bring low to middle 70s rising to the lower 80s – above average for mid May – later in the week.
Have a great Friday & Mother’s Day Weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.