‘I’m feeling great’: Matthews pastor recovers from coronavirus, returns home

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A local pastor who was hospitalized while battling the coronavirus for weeks has recovered and is back home.
“I’m feeling great, I’m feeling that God has touched my body, and I’m just thankful for each and every one of your prayers,” pastor Andrew Byrd said.
Andrew Byrd, lead pastor at Greater Life Church in Matthews, was battling the virus Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, according to his brother, Wes Byrd, a worship pastor at the same church.
“I wanted to just say thank you again for praying for me through all this time at the hospitals and my recovery. I’m home right now. It’s Monday afternoon and I’m home,” Andrew Byrd said.
Andrew Byrd posted a Facebook video Monday afternoon that he was out of the hospital and back home with his family.
“I have my family with me, they’re my support system, and just none of us can believe it,” Byrd said. “Thank you, thank you so much.”
Wes Byrd spoke to WBTV in a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon, explaining that his brother Andrew first started feeling sick in late April. He said Andrew Byrd had preached a during a virtual Bible study during the evening of Wednesday, April 22.
“He seemed totally fine and it kind of came on all of a sudden in the really early hours on Thursday,” said Wes Byrd.
He said his brother had a fever and started experiencing other symptoms that are commonly associated with COVID-19.
“Fever, nausea, loss of taste and smell, body aches,” listed Wes Byrd.
He said his brother was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, April 24 and the following day received the news that he had tested positive for the virus. He said his brother went to the hospital on Tuesday, April 28 because of the symptoms he was experiencing, and was then admitted to the hospital on Monday, May 4 after having trouble breathing.
Wes Byrd said it is unclear how Andrew contracted the virus.
“We’ve been racking our brains trying to figure it out - no idea,” he said.
Wes Byrd said he too was tested for the coronavirus, but his results came back ‘negative’.
He said some other members of the church congregation have tested positive for the coronavirus, but they have been asymptomatic. He said those church members who have tested positive for the virus have been quarantining.
His brother is the only church member facing serious sickness because of COVID-19.
“I have been worried, but I’m putting my faith in God that he’s gonna come out of this and he’s gonna have a testimony unlike any other to be able to share and to change lives,” said Wes Byrd.
He said his brother is receiving a ton of support from his church congregation. Church members have been offering to cut the pastor’s grass and drop off meals.
The original post about Andrew Byrd’s battle with coronavirus on the church’s Facebook page was been shared more than 300 times.
“It’s been absolutely amazing to see the congregation really come together and come around their pastor and lift him up the best that they know how,” said Wes Byrd.
Wes said his brother’s hope is that God will be glorified through his experience battling the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.