Here’s your guide to what will - and won’t - change as Charlotte starts to reopen

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 scheduled May 24 will take place without spectators and be broadcast on FOX at 6 p.m. The May 23 Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race has been postponed to May 25 and will take place without spectators. It will be broadcast live on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. and on PRN affiliate radio networks. Check the website for other race changes.