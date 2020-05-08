Gov. McMaster, health officials to share update on South Carolina coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference to share an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
The governor has promised an announcement about reopening more of the economy and allowing indoor dining at restaurants by the end of the week.
McMaster lifted the state’s mandatory ‘home or work’ order Monday. That was also the day he began allowing outdoor dining at restaurants across the state.
McMaster and health officials introduced an extensive plan to increase testing in the state, especially for those at higher risk for developing severe complications from the virus. The goal is to test 2 percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.
Health officials announced that they will test residents and staff members at every nursing home in the state for COVID-19.
As of Thursday, a total of 7,142 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 316 have died.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) estimates that of those who have not died, about 81% of people who tested positive have recovered at this point.
That would be more than 5,500 people who have recovered.
Health officials Monday released new graphs showing trends in reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the last 28- and 14-days, respectively.
The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
