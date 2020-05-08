Frost and freeze issues this weekend, yet plenty of sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will continue to bring scattered rain through early tonight with a rain-snow mix to light snow possible in the mountains overnight.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the NC mountains where Saturday morning low temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Foothills with lows in the 30s expected.
Most of the Piedmont will have Saturday morning lows in the lower 40s.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day with cool afternoon high temperatures ranging from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in the Piedmont.
Saturday night into Sunday morning is expected to be even colder, possibly setting new record lows with widespread 20s in the mountains and 30s in the Piedmont.
Mother’s Day Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Another weak cold front is supposed to move through late Sunday, yet no rain is expected, just some extra clouds.
High temperatures warm back to around 70 degrees for Monday and Tuesday with the mid-70s for Wednesday and highs around 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday.
Next week is looking dry overall with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a stray shower, mainly confined to the mountains late next week.
Have a wonderful Mother’s Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
