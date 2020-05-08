Family, neighbors surprise 99-year-old Charlotte woman with drive-by birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman turned 99 years old on Friday.
Despite the COVID-19 concerns, friends and family wanted to make it a special birthday for Annie Jones.
Cars were lined outside the home of Jones’ home. Many who drove by honked their horns. Many celebrations like this one are being held as our society continues to promote social distancing.
Jones said she was surprised and wasn't expecting a party of this kind.
“I didn’t see nothing until she got me up here,” Jones said. “She just kept on saying this and that and the other. We got somewhere to go or something around 3 pm, and I said I’m trying to get a nap.” Jones said she is very grateful for her family and neighbors.
