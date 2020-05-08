Eastridge Mall in Gastonia reopens as Phase 1 begins in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Eastridge Mall in Gastonia was one of the first malls to reopen after Phase 1 began in North Carolina Friday afternoon.
The mall will close at 9 p.m. on Friday. Hours for Saturday will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Beginning Monday, May 11, mall hours will be 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon until 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Not all stores will be reopening at that time, so shoppers will need to call the store to check the status of that particular store. We will be posting a list of stores that will be open in the next few days as some are still trying to determine when they will open.
“We ask for everyone’s cooperation in dealing with these issues as we go through these difficult and unprecedented times,” a Facebook post read.
General Manager Steve Stout gave a list of precautions being put in place to adhere to social distancing guidelines and keep customers safe.
Stout said the mall is taking extensive steps for customers safety.
All food service will continue to be take-out only and no seating will be permitted in the food court area.
The children’s play area will remain closed and other areas in the mall will have limited access.
Mall staff encourages all persons visiting the mall to wear protective masks and gloves and practice social distancing while in the mall and in the mall stores.
They will have signage throughout the store and doors will be designated for enter and exit only
For any bathrooms that have three or more stalls or sinks, the middle stalls and middle sinks will be shut down so people can remain six feet apart.
Water fountains will be shut down, and each store will only allow 50 percent occupancy.
