The do’s and don’ts as you adjust to Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday at 5 p.m. the first phase of re-opening North Carolina begins. It means many retailers that were closed can now welcome shoppers inside - at 50 percent capacity.
In addition to shopping inside of stores and malls, state parks and trails are allowed to open. Childcare centers are also open for working parents and those looking for work.
As you plan your weekend, you can also keep in mind that worship centers are allowed to provide outdoor services.
But many things stay the same.
Bars and restaurants will continue to only offer curbside pickup. Barbershops, salons, massage centers,Theaters, music venues, bowling alleys, gyms, and playgrounds will stay closed. Visitation of loved ones inside longterm care centers is still not allowed.
In terms of spending time with friends and family, the governor says outdoor gatherings for groups less than 10 will be allowed. Face coverings are still recommended and six feet of social distancing is still important.
UNC Charlotte Professor of Bioinformatics and Genomics Dr. Daniel Janies says people need to remember that now is not the time to relax on those rules.
“The governor’s guidelines are really commercial partial opening, not a release of the stay at home order, which has been basically a voluntary compliance type order," Dr. Janies said. "Keep being polite to yourself and your neighbors.”
We do not know definitively when the next phase in re-opening will come. It will depend on the progress seen throughout phase 1.
Dr. Janies says as testing increases we are seeing improvements in the number of positive cases coming back, but if people loosen up too much and forget social distancing measures, it could set us back.
“There’s no guarantee we go to phase 2 or phase 3 and it requires continuing improvement of these trends," Dr. Janies said. "Fewer positive cases coming back and so forth. We need to work as a state and a nation towards those goals.”
If you want to get outside this weekend, you have another safe option. On Saturday, Mecklenburg County is implementing a Shared Streets program. They are blocking off portions of several streets to allow for socially distant walking, running and biking.
Phase 1 of the program includes:
- McClintock Rd from The Plaza to Morningside Dr
- Romany Rd (Bike Route 11) from Myrtle Ave to Kenilworth Ave
- Jameston Dr/Irby Dr/Westfield Rd from Freedom Park to Brandywine Rd
