Charlotte-area malls reopen with implemented safety measures

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Premium Outlets will reopen Saturday after being closed for nearly two months because of COVID-19.
It will not be business as usual.
Simon Property, who owns the outlets, has put out new guidelines to help protect employees and customers.
It is asking workers to self assess before coming to work.
Employees are told not to come to work if they experience COVID-19 symptoms 72 hours prior to their shift.
Also, when employees show up for work, they will be screened for their temperature.
It will be recommended that employees wear facial masks and practice social distancing.
On Friday, employees were allowed back on the property to get into their stores to prepared for the reopening.
Not all businesses will be reopening on Saturday.
What’s WaterIce store owners Debra and Eric Brooks, who have been at Charlotte Premium Outlets since the outlets opened, said they will not reopen its business on Saturday.
The company season busy season starts on Memorial Day but the owners still don’t know if they can start at the outlets at that time.
What’s WaterIce is unique and needs guidance on how to serve their water ice in this new environment.
“We aren’t able to do the curb delivery because we still have to dip the product, and usually it’s done in front of the customer," co-owner Eric Brooks said.
The Brooks’ are being patient while the Premium Outlets general manager focuses on opening stores.
The Brooks said they understand and are trying to keep busy while they wait.
“We’re praying, number one, that this thing ends and a vaccine comes about," Eric Brooks said. "We are also in the planning stages and we’re talking. Debra and I are going back and forth about what the new normal is going to be.”
The Brooks are ready to set up shop again at Charlotte Premium Outlets.
They said they have some catching up to do.
Since COVID-19 struck, the business has lost out on about 15 events.
The Brooks said they are grateful for the federal assistance and will stay positive.
“What’s water ice is alive and well, and we will be back," Debra Brooks said.
Also opening up Saturday morning will be Concord Mills Mall and South Park Mall.
WBTV was told that Carolina Place Mall will reopen on Tuesday, May, 12 and NorthLake Mall on May 18.
Owners of Charlotte Premium Outlets, Concord Mills Mall and SouthPark Mall are asking customers to be responsible and not come to the mall if they have COVID-19 conditions and to wear a face mask when coming to the mall.
