Amber Alert issued for infant abducted at gun point in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old abducted in Talladega County at 3:30 Friday morning.
Authorities say an unknown white male took the vehicle Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield was in at gun point in the area of Dorothy Lane.
Mayfield has a red birth mark on the back of her neck.
Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.
The abductor is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with tag number 61DS546.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.
