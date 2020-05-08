Amber Alert issued for infant abducted at gun point in Talladega

Amber Alert issued for infant abducted at gun point in Talladega
Amber Alert for Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | May 8, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 10:04 AM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old abducted in Talladega County at 3:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say an unknown white male took the vehicle Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield was in at gun point in the area of Dorothy Lane.

Mayfield has a red birth mark on the back of her neck.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

The abductor is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with tag number 61DS546.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.