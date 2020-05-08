Actor John Stamos ‘sends good vibes’ to West Caldwell High teachers on behalf of 17-year-old

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Not very many people can say they're on a first-name basis with a celebrity, but one student at West Caldwell High school is kind of tight with actor John Stamos.
Recently, she asked him for a favor, and he obliged.
Actor John Stamos, in a social media video, thanked teachers at West Caldwell High School on behalf of 17-year-old Anna Sumpter, who lives with Cerebral Palsy and scoliosis after she was born three months early and weighed just 2 ½ pounds.
Anna met Stamos at a concert years ago.
Ever since, they’ve kept in touch. Stamos even sends her well-wishes and birthday videos.
This week, Anna wanted to thank all teachers and staff at West Caldwell High School, and her famous friend was happy to help.
“Hey all of you cool, beautiful teachers there and West Caldwell High, I know it is Teacher Appreciation Week, which is ridiculous because it should always be Teacher Appreciation Week,” Stamos said. “I’m shouting out to you to say thank you for your hard work.
“I’m so blown away by teachers all of the time. You guys are very special and I know you are taking good care of my girl Anna, which I really appreciate. I am sending appreciation and good vibes to the teachers out there.”
