York County paramedic welcomed home after surviving serious case of COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - First responders and members of the community celebrated as a paramedic with Piedmont Medical Center EMS was discharged from rehab after a serious bout with COVID-19.
Pearl Lemieux is a field-training-officer at Piedmont Medical Center EMS. Director of PMC EMS Eric Morrison says she was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of April. She spent about three weeks in the hospital and another week in rehab at Encompass Health.
“When I came, I was so weak I couldn’t stand, and I just walked out the door in a week,” Lemieux said after leaving Encompass Health.
She was greeted with balloons, flowers, and a line of ambulances, police patrol units, and fire trucks wishing her well.
“It doesn’t matter what shirt we wear, we’re all a family. And I’ve had nothing but 100 percent support from everyone. I know I’m here because of God and all the prayers I’ve received,” Lemieux said.
“It’s been really difficult for all of us watching her go through this, but we just can’t be happier today,” Morrison said. “Seeing her leave like this is exactly what we needed to see right now.”
She says she hopes to see more COVID-19 patients survive the virus and come home soon.
“In this facility they set up a quarantined area. I think I’m their first COVID patient to come through and survive. And we need more. And we have to keep working on this and get it to where we can manage it," Lemieux said. "I’ve seen enough death... I’ve seen enough sadness. We’ve got to move forward.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.