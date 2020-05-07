Whitewater Center to resume limited activities beginning May 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After Phase 1 of reopening goes begins in North Carolina, the Whitewater Center will resume a few limited activities beginning Saturday, May 9.
Visitors are advised to reference the calendar for hours of operation and the activity schedule for specifics on available activities on the date of their visits.
The Whitewater Center trails and grounds are accessible to the public, subject to weather and conditions.
The activities, outlets, and services that will be available include:
Guest Services Locations
- Trail Center
- Kayak Center
Retail
- Outfitters
- Outfitters Garage Sale - Conference Center South
Food & Beverage (To-Go Only)
- Airstream & Food Truck
- The Market
Available Activities (subject to weather, conditions, and water release)
- Mountain Biking
- Flatwater Kayaking
- Stand Up Paddleboarding
- Whitewater Kayaking
All locations and activities will have very limited capacities and guests must adhere to social distancing requirements at all times.
Equipment and surfaces will be disinfected prior to guest contact in accordance with Whitewater Center policy and CDC guidelines.
Guests with an Annual Pass that has been activated prior to March 25, 2020 will automatically receive a 45-day extension to match the period of time that activities have been unavailable.
All summer camp programs are currently available and will proceed as originally scheduled.
The Whitewater Center is currently hiring for a variety of part-time/seasonal roles to engage the public through the active, outdoor lifestyle.
