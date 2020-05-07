VTv Therapeutics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) _ VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.
The High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8,000 in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.13. A year ago, they were trading at $1.48.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTVT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTVT