UCPS teacher engages students while schools are still closed

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - Union County Public School teacher Kristopher Head is serious about connecting with his students during this coronavirus pandemic.
He has been teaching for about a year and a half at Piedmont Middle School.
Head was preparing a lesson about trench warfare to talk about World War I and got the idea to make a video.
The video consists of a bag of leaves stacked up in Head’s backyard - that was his trench. The video worked and got the students’ attention.
“If they are willing to watch it and laugh and it stimulates them to actually want to participate and do the assignments and be more active during this time, you can’t fight that," Head said.
One of the assignments associated with the lesson was that the students had to pretend they were in the trenches and they had to write a letter to their family members. Students participated in the letter-writing activity.
“'I can’t stop thinking of home, but I know I’m doing what’s right for my country. I’m scared. The bombs have kept me up for weeks,'" Head said. "A 13-year-old student wrote that. I looked back at what the soldiers wrote during that time and it’s not very much different.”
Head said he is ready to get back to the classrooms. He said he misses his students and hopes they return in the fall.
He believes the students are holding on for the return.
The teacher believes it would be devastating if the kids don’t return back to class.
"I think that motivation is going to be gone," Head said. "That's a big concern."
The teacher said he is in contact with his students and does his best to connect with the ones who don’t have the technology, or their WiFi is not strong in the house.
Head said he calls his students’ home to say hello.
“I am leaving the voicemail, checking in on my kids,” Head said. “Every now and again they pick up and you can just hear the smile.”
Head said there is no shame doing what he does, whether it’s a phone call or making a video of him jumping in a trench. His mission is to reach each student no matter what.
“If I can teach them to be a better member of society, more accepting of diversity, walking away understanding that you can be different and have different opinions and still cherish and love everyone, that’s making better people," Head said. "I became a teacher to make the world a better place.”
Head’s next assignment is to write each student a postcard telling them he misses them and if they need anything to reach out to him.
