Charlotte ties record-low temps, with cooler weather on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today, but after a cool start in the 30s and 40s, we’ll fall shy of 70° this afternoon.
We broke a 129-year record in Charlotte this morning as temperatures dipped to 38 degrees!
Clear skies this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will be chilly again, settling back into the 40s for most neighborhoods.
Friday will bring an increase in cloud cover and a continuation of cool-than-average high temperatures back in the upper 60s. The clouds will gather in advance of our next front which will arrive Friday evening with a couple of showers.
Rainfall does not look widespread and the severe weather risk is extremely low. Skies will clear out behind the front, sending readings into the cold 30s Saturday morning.
With high pressure building in behind Friday night’s front, Saturday will be beautifully sunny, but breezy and very cool. Afternoon temperatures will only get back to the lower 60s.
That’s 15° below average for early May, wow! Then comes Saturday night. As the day’s breeze knocks off, most of us will tumble well down in the 30s Sunday morning, raising concerns for farmers and home gardeners, as frost and for some, even near-freezing temperatures are in the forecast.
After the cold start, Mother’s Day looks great with plenty of sunshine and a nice rebound to near 70° during the afternoon.
Have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
