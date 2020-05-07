Some businesses choose not to reopen at start of Phase 1 on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Friday, at 5 p.m., many business owners are excited to open their doors for the first time in weeks, when Phase 1 for reopening the state of North Carolina begins.
But for some business owners, it’s not practical, and they say they want to stay closed until they are confident everyone will be safe.
The owners of Magnolia Emporium in the Gold District of South End not immediately reopening.
“It hurts,” co-founder Randolph James said. “It hurts because I’ve put so much passion into this place.”
Closing the doors was a tough decision to make nearly three months ago and deciding not to reopen on Friday is also difficult.
“We both have compromised immune systems and it’s not safe for us to be in the store or to be around customers,” James said.
Adding salt to wound, the owners say they have not been able to get a small business loan.
“I’ve been on the site every day since we closed and the funds are just not available for small businesses,” co-founder Robert Naylor said.
A few blocks over on Camden Road, Girl Tribe will also remain closed.
“We’re not jumping to reopen right now,” Girl Tribe co-founder Carrie Barker said. “We want to be as smart as possible.”
That means getting the wipes and masks that are hard to come by right now.
“We don’t even have a set reopen date,” Barker said. “We’re trying to figure out all the right PPE to get. We’re gonna try to come up with a rule and call it the Girl Tribe gold standard of all of our expectations.”
Until that day comes, Girl Tribe owners are pushing customers to their website.
Magnolia Emporium does not have that option, but they are not losing hope.
“Just keep us in mind,” James said. “We’re not going anywhere. We will be here for you when we’re able to.”
Magnolia Emporium is also open to the idea of a private shopping experience.
As of Thursday, neither store has announced dates for reopening.
