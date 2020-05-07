Silver Alert issued for 24-year-old missing from Hickory area

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 24-year-old man who is missing from the Hickory area.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 24-year-old Jacob Nathaniel McCray, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He stands 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with long, brown hair and brown eyes.
Officials say he was last seen wearing a black cap, gray hoodie, blue jeans and red and black tennis shoes.
McCray was last seen on North Center Street in Hickory, and is possibly headed west of US Highway 70 DW towards Burke County.
Anyone with information about McCray should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5557.
