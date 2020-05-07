Silver Alert issued for missing man suffering from cognitive impairment in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was reporting missing from Union County and is suffering from a cognitive impairment.
Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 66-year-old Daren Eugene Little, who was last seen in Indian Trail.
Little stands 5′7″ tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with short black and gray hair and brown eyes.
What he was wearing is unknown but officials say he was possibly wearing a black jacket and dark pants.
Little was last seen on Wright Road in Indian Trail.
Anyone with information about Daren Eugene Little should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.
