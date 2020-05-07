Short-lived dry period ends as rain returns Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon, high temperatures will be about 10 degrees below seasonal averages - in the upper 60s.
Steady cool breezes and mostly sunny skies will continue through the remainder of the day before winds become light overnight.
Clouds will also roll in through the overnight period laying the groundwater for the arrival of the next rainmaker.
Anticipate a slightly milder night tonight in comparison to last night’s big chill. Lows should only fall to the low to mid-40s just before daybreak Friday.
Friday will start off dry and cloudy in most locations with the bulk of the rain holding off until the midday and afternoon time periods.
The only exception is for the mountains where showers could develop by mid-morning.
Don't expect any severe storms this go-round, but some scattered showers and isolated heavy downpours are possible as the system moves from west to east into the Foothills and into the Piedmont through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Friday's highs will top out in the upper 60s before temperatures take a deep plunge overnight.
With really cold air spilling into the area and a little wrap-around moisture remaining Saturday morning, some snow is possible near and along the Tennessee-North Carolina border, especially in the higher elevations.
Mother’s Day Weekend will be dry but unseasonable cool.
Saturday morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s before climbing to the lower 60s during the afternoon.
Sunday will start out quite chilly as well as temperatures drop down into the low to mid-30s before reaching upper 60s and lower 70s just before sunset.
These calm and chilly nights lead to freezes and frosts across the high elevations, so be sure to properly protect your tender vegetation.
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are safely back in the forecast as the workweek begins.
Expect highs in the low to mid-70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
