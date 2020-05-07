Scattered rain develops Friday; Frost and freeze concerns this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 40s.
Friday will feature increasing clouds with scattered rain showers developing during the day for the mountains and developing for the late afternoon and evening hours for the Piedmont.
Friday will be a cool day with highs in the 60s for the Piedmont and 50s for the mountains.
A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the weekend morning hours due to the chance for a frost and freeze.
The NC mountains are under a Freeze Watch until 10 a.m. Saturday, and the higher elevations may see a rain-snow mix to snow early Saturday morning with minor accumulations for the highest elevations.
The mountains are expected to have temperatures at or below freezing Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the Piedmont.
Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies through the day with high temperatures ranging from the lower 60s in the Piedmont and upper 40s for the mountains.
Clear skies and cold temperatures are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures expected to cool into the 30s, leading to a freeze and/or frost for most of the WBTV viewing area.
Mother’s Day Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A return to more seasonable high temperatures is expected Wednesday into late next week, with highs back into the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great Friday and Mother’s Day Weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
