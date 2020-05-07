Salon owners hopeful they will be able to open before end of May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If everything goes as planned, Governor Cooper says we could enter into Phase 2 of reopening before May is over.
Phase 1 starts Friday, and the state says it will closely monitor how people respond to some new freedoms.
Many small business owners, like restaurants and salons, are encouraging people to take things slowly in Phase 1 so they can get their livelihoods back on track in Phase 2, after going weeks without a paycheck.
“For me, I really enjoy what I do. It feels so foreign not interacting with the people and doing what I love," said Danita Hampton, who owns the Parlor Salon in Waxhaw.
She’s prepping with her team for the salon hopefully reopening before the end of the May.
“Don’t come in if you’re sick, we’ll put hand sanitizer on the stations and we’ll just go from there,” she says.
But the guidelines on how salons will work in Phase 2 are still unclear, even to the state board of cosmetics.
“We have a document we’re ready to issue and send out when the governor indicates they can return. And then put his stipulations in there because at this point he has full control on what they might have to do when it comes to person protection equipment,” said Lynda Elliott with the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners, talking about future guidelines.
Elliott says the board already had strict cleaning regulations for salons across the state. But during the shutdown, the board and other barber and salon organizations offered refresher courses online for best cleaning regulations.
“It just re-instills and goes over what we’ve always required. Its good for people to have that refresher and makes people feel good they’ve gone through it," Elliott said.
The other course is being offered for free by the cleaning company Barbicide. According to their website, they are a leader in the salon cleaning product community.
Salon owners say they are ready to do whatever it takes to safely open their doors again, and say they hope the community remembers that as we enter into phase one.
“We’re not big businesses, this is how we feed our families. It is important to do your part and not put others in danger. If you’re sick, definitely stay home,” Hampton said.
It’s not clear yet what guidelines the state will recommend once salons reopen, but right now salons are discussing on their own.
Some things it’s considering: requiring everyone to wear a mask at all times, no walk-in appointments and limiting how many people can be allowed in a salon at a time.
The state will outline what the guidelines later when they decide to move the state into Phase Two.
