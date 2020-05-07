Salisbury VA Health Care system requires universal masking beginning May 7

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury VA is implementing 100 percent universal masking as part of VA’s source control efforts to safeguard veterans and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) response to provide a safe environment for employees and Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic has included the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), hand hygiene, physical distancing, screening for symptoms of disease, testing, exposure and contact tracing, and appropriate disinfection.
Recently, Veterans Health Administration (VHA) conducted a point prevalence study for COVID-19 on Veterans and staff living and working in Community Living Centers and Spinal Cord Injury Units. The study identified several facilities nationwide with asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive veterans and staff.
As a result of these findings, VHA will institute source control masking measures by May 7, 2020.
Source control for a health care facility involves the use of a face covering on all individuals entering a facility, whether employees, patients, or visitors. Face coverings are normally cloth and are not considered PPE.
The face covering must cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly, allow for breathing without restriction, and be laundered daily. Individuals should be informed to be careful when removing their face covering and not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering. Individuals should wash their hands immediately after removing their face covering.
In addition, source control face coverings are to be provided to inpatients who move outside of their room. Information on face coverings from the CDC can be found here:
All individuals entering the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s facilities have the option, and are encouraged to bring their own face covering, or they may be provided one for the duration of their time on campus.
All staff, trainees, volunteers, veterans, inpatient residents, and visitors are required to wear a face covering during their time at the facility.
