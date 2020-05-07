Rethinking public spaces in Cabarrus County

“People are taking time to experience the world around them,” said Active Living and Parks Assistant Director Byron Haigler. “They may have new ideas for spaces and we want to see those ideas. What can we do to keep you connected with nature? What can we do to meet your community’s needs? No idea will be overlooked—bring them to the table.” The location of the improvement must be on property owned by Cabarrus County, Cabarrus or Kannapolis boards of education, a municipality within the County or property leased to the County for a minimum of 15 years. Projects on school property must be consistent with the respective school system’s long-range plans. Projects on park property must be consistent with the department’s long-range plans. The property on which the project is located must remain unlocked and open to the public.