Police looking for missing Charlotte man with Down syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man with Down syndrome who was reported missing from Charlotte Thursday night.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 47-year-old Dane Foster.
Foster left his home on Emerald Cove Drive in Charlotte around 5 p.m. on Friday.
Foster does not have access to a car and is believed to be on foot in the University area.
He has been diagnosed with Down syndrome and does not communicate well with others.
Police say Foster can become confused and not know where he is at times.
Foster is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say he was last seen wearing an orange shirt and light brown shorts.
Anyone with information on Mr. Foster‘s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
