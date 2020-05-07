Pennzoil AutoFair rescheduled date has now been canceled

“While North Carolina is currently moving toward Phase 1 of re-opening the economy, we recognize that restrictions on large public gatherings such as spectator events will still be in place by mid-June,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “As our discussions with state and local government health officials continue, we believe this is the best decision for the health and safety of the thousands of vendors, car club participants and attendees who enjoy this show each spring.