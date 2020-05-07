Owner of South Main Book Company loads up ‘little free libraries’ with new books

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Many of the little free libraries at schools and other locations across Rowan County are a little fuller right now thanks to Alissa Redmond at the South Main Book Company.
“I have felt very fortunate to remain open throughout this crisis, as we are designated an essential business by the NC government - providing educational materials to our customers,” Redmond wrote. “I know many are struggling and this feels like a great opportunity to give a little back to a community that has welcomed my daughter and I with open arms and tremendous support.”
Redmond is partnering with Rowan-Salisbury Schools to promote reading for students during the pandemic.
“Alissa reached out to our district a couple of weeks ago with a desire to give back to our students during this unprecedented time,” wrote Brittany Saunders, Lead Literacy Design Coach for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “This is an inspiring way to give back to our community and to bring new books to our students while they are not in school.”
Redmond and her daughter have spent several days this week placing the new books in the little libraries across Rowan County.
